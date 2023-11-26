‘Verge of separation’ – Brazilian outlet alleges Lionel Messi cheated on wife Antonella with journalist Sofia Martinez

According to a Brazilian outlet Direto Do Miolo, Lionel Messi is facing the biggest crisis in his 15 year marriage with Antonella Roccuzzo.

It names Argentinean journalist Sofia Martinez as someone who is in the middle of the crisis and alleges that Messi had an affair with the journalist. The report further adds that the couple is on the ‘verge of separation‘.

However, there is big problem with the report and that it that they have quoted sources from Spain which do not appear to exist making the information relayed unreliable and obsolete.

Sofia Martinez went viral during the Qatar World Cup 2022 when she delivered an emotional and passionate speech for Messi at the end of her interview with him.

She was in awe with Messi during the interview and at the end of the interview, she said (via New York Post):

“I just want to tell you that no matter the results, there’s something that no one can take from you and that is the fact you resonated with Argentinians, every single one. I’m being serious.

“Truly, you made your mark in everyone’s life and that to me is beyond winning any World Cup.

“No one can take that from you and this is my gratitude for such amount of happiness you bring to a lot of people.

“I seriously hope you take these words into your heart because I really believe that’s more important than winning a World Cup and you already have it, so thank you captain.”

Brazil and Argentina were involved in a heated match during the latest international break which resulted in the Brazilian police attacking the Argentine fans.

The timing and the source of the report from the Brazilian outlet does question its integrity, and it could be a report produced out of spite.

Messi and Antonella are childhood sweethearts, having met each other when they were 5 years old.

They tied the knot in 2017 and have three kids together, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.