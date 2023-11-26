Video: a wonderful team goal finished off by Anthony Martial gives Man United 3-0 lead

Anthony Martial extends Manchester United’s lead to three with an excellent team goal.

????????? GOAL | Manchester United 3-0 Everton | Martial WHAT A MOVE FROM MANCHESTER UNITED!pic.twitter.com/OH7L8lUQah — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) November 26, 2023

A brilliant passing move by Erik ten Hag’s team has surely claimed all three points at Goodison Park, thanks to Anthony Martial’s first Premier League goal of the season.

Man United may be 3-0 up but they have certainly been tested by Everton and the scoreline is slightly flattering for the away team who took the lead via a goal of the season contender from Alejandro Garnacho, then Marcus Rashford dispatched his first goal since September from the penalty spot.