Video: Arsenal fans will love what Arteta did for one of his players after Brentford win

Arsenal came away from the Gtech Community Stadium with all three points on Saturday after earning a big win over Brentford.

The Gunners were not at their best in what was an overall poor game but a very late winner from substitute Kai Havertz won the match for Mikel Arteta’s men.

The German has not hit the ground running at the Emirates as his manager looks for a way to incorporate him into his team but this goal against Brentford may be a turning point.

After the match, Arteta put his arm around the German star and encouraged him to go over to the away fans to receive his praise, whilst also indicating to the Arsenal fans that this was the player that won us the game.