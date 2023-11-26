Video: Aston Villa’s Pau Torres produces powerful header in injury time to draw level with Tottenham

Aston Villa FC Tottenham FC
Aston Villa have levelled their Premier League clash with Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium late in the first half thanks to a Pau Torres header. 

The two clubs are challenging for the top four this season and three points could go a long way come the end of the season.

Spurs took the lead in the match after Giovani Lo Celso scored after 22 minutes.

It would have been ideal for Ange Postecoglou’s side to have the lead going into the break but Torres produced a powerful header in injury time to make it 1-1.

