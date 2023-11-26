Bizarre moment as Jamie Vardy throws a punch at himself after missing a sitter

Leicester City star Jamie Vardy was seen punching himself in a bizarre moment after he missed a sitter against Watford.

Leicester played Watford on Saturday and the English striker had a golden opportunity to give his side the lead.

The ball fell into Vardy’s path but he sent his volley over the bar from close-range.

In frustration he fell down to his knees with his hand on his head before getting up punching himself in the face in fury.

But he did get himself on the scoresheet eventually to give Leicester the lead in the 76th minute. And then scored another from the spot late in stoppage time to secure a 2-0 win.

Watch the bizarre moment below:

The 36-year-old has now scored 6 goals and assisted 1 in his 17 appearances for Leicester this season.

The Foxes are currently top in the Championship with 42 points having won 14 games and losing just 3.

The way they are performing, a return to the Premier League is very much on the cards.

 

