Video: Jude Bellingham makes it 3-0 for Real Madrid with thumping weak foot strike

Jude Bellingham is arguably the most in-form player on the planet at this moment in time, and even an injury issue hasn’t stopped his momentum.

The English midfielder made it Cadiz 0-3 Real Madrid in the 74th minute with a perfectly executed low-driven strike with his left foot, adding to the brace of Rodrygo.

This wonderful strike is Bellingham’s 11th goal in his debut La Liga campaign, where he has had to step up and become a goalscorer for Carlo Ancelotti’s team, scoring almost a third of Real Madrid’s league goals.

The summer acquisition of Bellingham is proving to be the best signing of the summer, and there seems to be no sign of him slowing his outstanding form up.