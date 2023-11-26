Video: Marcus Rashford’s first Premier League goal since September gives Man United a two goal cushion

Marcus Rashford has been struggling for form all season, but he’s finally found the net in the Premier for the first time since late September.
??| GOAL: Rashford scores from the spot.
Everton 0-2 Manchester United
pic.twitter.com/jenyyIR4K2
— CentreGoals. (@centregoals) November 26, 2023
It may have come from the penalty spot, but the Manchester United forward won’t care.
The goal gives his side a two-goal lead at Goodison Park, and as things stand the Red Devils are just two points off Tottenham Hotspur who occupy fifth after falling to a third straight defeat against Aston Villa earlier this afternoon.