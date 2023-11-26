Video: Marcus Rashford’s first Premier League goal since September gives Man United a two goal cushion

Marcus Rashford has been struggling for form all season, but he’s finally found the net in the Premier for the first time since late September.

It may have come from the penalty spot, but the Manchester United forward won’t care.

The goal gives his side a two-goal lead at Goodison Park, and as things stand the Red Devils are just two points off Tottenham Hotspur who occupy fifth after falling to a third straight defeat against Aston Villa earlier this afternoon.

