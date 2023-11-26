Video: Ollie Watkins goal vs Tottenham shows why big clubs are chasing his signature

Aston Villa have taken the lead in their Premier League clash with Tottenham courtesy of a wonderful Ollie Watkins goal.

This game could be a huge one in the race for the top four and Tottenham got off to the best start having taken the lead through Giovani Lo Celso.

Pau Torres levelled the match very late in the first half and that put them in a good position to win the game in the second 45.

Villa have now taken the lead thanks to a wonderful goal from Ollie Watkins as the England star showed everybody why clubs such as Arsenal are interested in the striker.

VILLA LEAD! What a finish! Ollie Watkins has his 7th Premier League goal of the season ? pic.twitter.com/wmIVp9Kxst — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 26, 2023