Video: “We’re winning the league” – Arsenal legend Ian Wright’s joyful reaction to Havertz winner

Everyone in the football community knows how much Ian Wright loves Arsenal and the former Gunner had a joyful reaction to Kai Havertz’s late winner against Brentford on Saturday.

The German star scored a goal in the 89th minute to win the clash for the North London club and send them top of the Premier League.

The game was a very tight affair and Mikel Arteta’s side did not create a lot of chances, therefore, a goal like this would spark wild celebrations.

Ian Wright’s reaction to the goal was recorded by Match of the Day host Gary Lineker and it can be seen below as the pundit claimed his team are “winning the league”.

