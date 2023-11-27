Crystal Palace and Fulham are reportedly keen on signing the Ajax forward Chuba Akpom.

A report from TeamTalk claims that the two Premier League clubs are looking to bring the 28-year-old back to English football and it remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with Ajax. They have already made enquiries for the player.

Apparently, the Dutch outfit are ready to consider a loan deal in January, and it could prove to be a quality acquisition for both clubs.

Akpom was outstanding in the Championship last season and he scored 29 goals across all competitions for Middlesbrough. He was chosen as the Championship Player of the Year as well.

The opportunity to return to English football could be an attractive option for him and he will certainly be excited to showcase his qualities in the Premier League.

It would be a major step up in his career and he will be determined to prove himself in the top flight of English football. Signing a player of his quality on loan could prove to be a shrewd investment for the two clubs as well. It would leave them with resources to strengthen the other areas of their squad.

Crystal Palace need to add more depth through their attack and Akpom could share the goalscoring burden with Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

As far as Fulham are concerned, they are yet to bring in a quality replacement for Aleksandar Mitrovic and the 28-year-old Ajax forward could be a useful alternative.