AC Milan vs Dortmund team news

AC Milan (3rd in Champions League Group F) take on Dortmund (1st in Champions League Group F) on Tuesday 28th of November, at the San Siro Stadium, at 20:00 PM (GMT).

The last time these two sides faced, the game ended a 0-0 stalemate.

AC Milan won their last Champions League game, beating PSG 2-1. Goals coming from Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud for Milan, and a goal from Milan Skriniar for PSG.

Dortmund also won their last Champions League game, beating Newcastle 2-0. Goals coming from Niclas Fullkrug and Julian Brandt for Dortmund, securing the victory.

How to watch AC Milan vs Dortmund

Date: Tuesday, November 28th, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (GMT)

TV Network: BT Sports

Venue: San Siro Stadium

Team News:

AC Milan will be without Marco Pellegrino, Marco Sportiello, Simon Kjaer, Ismael Bennacer, Noah Okafor, Pierre Kalulu and Mattia Caldara through injury, whilst Rafael Leao will undergo further fitness testing before determining his availability to face Dortmund.

Dortmund will be without Julien Duranville, Felix Nmecha and Niklas Sule through injury, whilst the rest of the squad looks to be fit and available for Tuesday’s game.

Predicted XI:

AC Milan: Maignan, Hernandez, Thiaw, Tomori, Calabria, Musah, Reijnders, Leao, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Giroud.

Dortmund: Kobel, Bensebaini, Schlotterbeck, Hummels, Ryerson, Ozcan, Sabitzer, Bynoe-Gittens, Brandt, Adeyemi, Fullkrug.