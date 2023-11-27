Arsenal reject transfer bid for 25-year-old from Premier League club

Arsenal have reportedly rejected a bid for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from an unnamed club from the bottom half of the Premier League table.

The England international is not playing regularly for the Gunners at the moment, though he did step in for David Raya against Brentford at the weekend, due to the Spaniard being ineligible to play against his parent club.

Raya joined Arsenal on loan in the summer but now clearly seems to be Mikel Arteta’s first choice, with Ramsdale showing some signs of losing form towards the end of last season and at the start of this campaign.

This now looks like it could mean Ramsdale leaves in the near future, though football.london report that Arsenal have rejected an offer from an unnamed Premier League club.

Ramsdale could surely make a fine signing for most top flight clubs, but it does perhaps seem that Arsenal have outgrown him now, and need someone like Raya to take them to the next level.

While both are fine ‘keepers, it seems pretty clear now that Raya is better on the ball and that makes him a better fit for Arteta’s playing style.