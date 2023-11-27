Arteta still believes his summer signing can master his new role

According to David Ornstein of the Athletic, Mikel Arteta still believes Kai Havertz can master the left sided number eight role at Arsenal.

Speaking on the Athletic Football Podcast, Ornstein mentioned the fact Arteta believes in Havertz to master that role, and how the Gunners interest in the German dates back to his Bayer Leverkusen days.

Having scored the winner against Brentford at the weekend, snatching all three points for the Gunners late in the game, to take top spot of the Premier League, this should give Havertz the confidence to kick on his Arsenal career.

Ornstein also spoke on his best position, stating “I was told never with his back to goal”, as his strengths are playing forward, linking up with the striker and making late runs into the box.

Havertz has made 20 appearances already for Arsenal this campaign, scoring two goals, providing one assist and totalling 1,259 minutes of football.

Arteta has already shown his willingness to play Havertz in multiple positions, playing as an attacking midfielder, a slightly deeper midfielder, and as a striker already this season for the Gunners.