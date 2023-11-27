Arteta surpases Arsenal managerial legends to earn record

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has surpassed Arsene Wenger, and other Gunners managers to the best win percentage after 200 games.

The Athletic posted an article speaking on the data of Arsenal managers after 200 games in charge, with Arteta ranking the highest for win percentage with 58%.

Arteta has won 116, drawn 34 and lost 50 in his 200 games, where as second placed Wenger had a 50% win percentage, winning 111, drawing 53 and losing 36 in his first 200 games.

Despite Arteta having a better win percentage than Wenger, the later managed to have less losses in his opening 200 games, losing 14 less games than the Spaniard.

What the data says about Mikel Arteta's Arsenal tenure after 200 matches: ? Better win % than Wenger or Graham (but more losses)

? Attacking efficiency and intensity ? after 100 matches

? Non-pen xG for and against ? hugely after 100 matches ?? @ArtdeRoche & @MarkCarey93 — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) November 27, 2023

Arsenal currently sit top of the Premier League on 30 points, winning nine, drawing three and only losing one in their opening 13 games.

The Gunners beat Brentford 1-0 on Saturday, with Kai Havertz scoring in the 89th minute to snatch all three points late in the game.

Having finished runners up in the league last campaign, Arteta will be looking to take his side that one step further, and win the Premier League title this season.