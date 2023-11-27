Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder’s performances have attracted the attention of the top clubs and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him in January.

If the Brazilian moves on in the coming months, Aston Villa will need to bring in a quality replacement and Kalvin Phillips could be an option for them.

According to journalist Neil Moxley via GMS, the West Midlands club could look to make a move for the Manchester City outcast. The 27-year-old midfielder has struggled for game time since his £45 million move to Manchester City and the Premier League champions could be open to cashing in on him.

Phillips has proven himself in the Premier League with Leeds United in the past, and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Aston Villa. Given his situation at Manchester City, he could be available for a knockdown price as well.

The England international will be hoping to get his career back on track and regular football at Aston Villa would be ideal for him, especially ahead of the European championships.

Unai Emery could get the best out of him once again. As for Luiz, he could be tempted if the big clubs come calling for him in the near future. He has been linked with clubs like Arsenal and Manchester City.