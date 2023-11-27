Atletico Madrid team news vs Feyenoord

Feyenoord (3rd in Champions League Group E) take on Atletico Madrid (1st in Champions League Group E) on Tuesday 28th of November, at the De Kuip Stadium, at 20:00 PM (GMT).

The last time these two sides faced, Atletico beat Feyenoord 3-2 at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium. Goals from Alvaro Morata (x2) and Antoine Griezmann for Atletico, and David Hancko and a Mario Hermoso own goal for Feyenoord.

Feyenoord lost their last Champions League game, losing 1-0 to Lazio. The only goal of the game being scored by Ciro Immobile.

Atletico Madrid won their last Champions League game, smashing Celtic 6-0. Goals from Antoine Griezmann (x2), Alvaro Morata (x2), Samuel Lino and Saul Niguez.

How to watch Feyenoord vs Atletico Madrid

Date: Tuesday, November 28th, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (GMT)

TV Network: BT Sports

Venue: De Kuip Stadium

Team News:

Atletico Madrid will be without Thomas Lemar and Vitolo due to injury, however the rest of the squad looks to be fit and available to face Feyenoord on Tuesday.

Predicted XI:

Feyenoord: Biljow, Hartman, Hancko, Geertruida, Nieuwkoop, Timber, Zerrouki, Wieffer, Paixao, Gimenez, Stengs.

Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Lino, Hermoso, Gimenez, Witsel, Llorente, Koke, Barrios, Griezmann, Morata, Correa.