Attacker could leave Everton in the summer following Premier League decision

Everton FC Leeds United FC
Premier League side Everton were recently docked 10 points for breaching financial fair play regulations and it will have a major effect on their transfer business.

According to reports, Everton will now let Jack Harrison leave the club upon the expiry of his loan deal. Initially, it was expected that the Toffees would sign the player permanently at the end of the season.

Everton are now being more careful with their transfer approach ahead of the January window and it remains to be seen whether they can strengthen their squad adequately in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Harrison is expected to return to Leeds United in the summer. The winger would have expected to sort out his permanent future soon and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

He needs to secure a permanent move in the coming months so that he can sort out his long-term future and focus on his football. Harrison has been an important player for Everton and losing him in the summer will certainly be a blow for them.

