Bryan Gil aims sly dig at poor referee decision with his social media activity

Bryan Gil has liked a tweet criticising the referee for not giving a red card to the Aston Villa player who blatantly elbowed him inside the penalty area.

Diego Carlos elbowed the Spurs midfielder in the side of the head within four minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Despite the incident occurring while VAR was operational, Carlos escaped punishment, avoiding both a sending off and a penalty.

After the game, fans noticed that the Spurs player had liked a tweet by a Spurs fan account that shared the video of the incident along with the caption: “This isn’t a penalty apparently?”

Gil was clearly not happy with the decision and while he may not have been able to say anything himself, he has certainly expressed his frustration through his social media activity.

Tottenham took the lead against Villa through a brilliant strike from Giovani Lo Celso. And could have scored at least 3 more goals in the game.

However, Aston Villa came back in the second half, Torres and Watkins scoring the goals to win it for the away side.

This was their third consecutive defeat as their season continues to derail.