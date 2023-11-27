Celtic team news vs Lazio

Celtic FC
Posted by

Lazio (2nd in Champions League Group E) take on Celtic (4th in Champions League Group E) on Tuesday 28th of November, at the Stadio Olimpico Tour, at 17:45 PM (GMT).

The last time these two sides faced, Lazio beat Celtic 2-1 at Celtic Park. Goals from Matias Vecino and Pedro for Lazio, and a goal from Kyogo Furuhashi for Celtic.

Lazio won their last Champions League game, beating Feyenoord 1-0. The only goal of the game being scored by Ciro Immobile to secure the win.

Celtic however lost their last Champions League game, losing 6-0 to Atletico Madrid. Goals coming from Antoine Griezmann (x2), Alvaro Morata (x2), Samuel Lino and Saul Niguez.

How to watch Lazio vs Celtic

  • Date: Tuesday, November 28th, 2023
  • Kickoff: 17:45 PM (GMT)
  • TV Network: BT Sports
  • Venue: Stadio Olimpico Tour

Team News:

Celtic will be without Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate, Liel Abada and James McCarthy through injury, however the rest of the squad looks to be fit to face Lazio.

Predicted XI:

Lazio: Provedel, Hysaj, Romagnoli, Patric, Lazzari, Alberto, Vecino, Kamada, Zaccagni, Immobile, Anderson.

Celtic: Hart, Taylor, Scales, Carter-Vickers, Ralston, Holm, McGregor, O’Riley, Palma, Furuhashi, Yang.

More Stories Brendan Rodgers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.