Chelsea are reportedly keen on the Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

A report from Give Me Sport claims that the Blues have been scouting the 22-year-old Georgian international extensively and they will face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Apparently, both clubs have sanctioned scouting missions to watch the 22-year-old in action and it will be interesting to see which of the two clubs come forward with an offer in the coming months. Chelsea and Manchester City scouts are very impressed with what they have seen so far.

Dean Jones said: “When you’ve got the likes of Chelsea and Man City on similar scouting missions you know there is something special going on – and I do believe that both clubs really like him. I have to say though that nothing is going to happen in January in terms of a transfer and even in the summer this is going to remain a difficult deal. Napoli are looking to bounce back from a bad start to this season and they don’t want to lose him and Victor Osimhen in the same year.

“At the moment it has to be said that Osimhen is closer to a big transfer and I think he will be the first to go…so that might mean Kvaratskhelia has to wait a while for an exit.”

Kvaratskhelia has established himself as one of the best young wingers in Europe right now and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for both clubs. However, Chelsea has spent substantial amounts of money on players like Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke recently. It will be interesting to see how they accommodate Kvaratskhelia in the starting lineup if the Napoli winger ends up joining them.

Chelsea could certainly use more cutting edge in the final third and the Napoli winger will add pace, flair and creativity to the side. The 22-year-old helped Napoli win the league title last season and he has been in impressive form this year as well. Kvaratskhelia has four goals and five assists to his name across all competitions and he is only going to get better with coaching and experience.

Someone like Mauricio Pochettino could take him to the next level.

Similarly, Manchester City need to sign a quality winger after the departure of Riyad Mahrez. The opportunity to work under a world-class manager like Pep Guardiola will be an attractive option for the player and he is likely to be tempted to join both clubs if there is an offer on the table.