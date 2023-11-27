Chelsea attacker eyed up as transfer target for Premier League rivals

Chelsea striker Armando Broja is reportedly emerging as a January transfer window target for Fulham.

The Albania international has struggled for playing time at Stamford Bridge, so it’s easy to imagine he might look for a move this winter, most likely on loan, and there’s probably an opening at Fulham.

According to the Daily Mail, Marco Silva’s side are likely to be in the market for a replacement for Aleksandar Mitrovic, who made the move to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal in the summer.

The report also mentions in-form Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy as a potential option for Fulham, but Broja has the benefit of being Premier League proven.

The 22-year-old enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Southampton a couple of years ago, so could do a job for someone like Fulham, even if he’s not quite worked his way into the Chelsea line up after some problems with injuries.

Broja could have a bright future in the game, but Chelsea might not be that patient as they already have such a young squad struggling in mid-table so far this season, so a more proven signing up front could be ideal to replace Broja.