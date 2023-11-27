West Ham currently have a striker problem at their club but that may be eased a little in the near future as the Hammers are said to be confident of tying Divin Mubama down to a new contract.

David Moyes is in the market for a new number nine following the failed Gianluca Scamacca transfer last season and hopes to bring one to the London club in 2024.

There have been several names linked to the London Stadium as Michail Antonio and Danny Ings near the end of their time at the club, but Divin Mubama showed against Burnley on Saturday what he can bring to the team. However, West Ham need to convince the young striker to stay.

Reports have said that Mubama is refusing to sign a new deal at West Ham having grown frustrated with his lack of opportunities under Moyes and was once again overlooked at the weekend for Ings.

Despite this, Claret and Hugh’s Hughie Southon says sources close to the player insist he wants to sign a new contract with his boyhood club and a source close to the negotiations has stated they are ‘confident’ it will get done.

The 19-year-old is a good player for West Ham to have in their squad and it would be wise to tie the youngster down for the future.