Fabrizio Romano names the player on top of Arsenal’s list of midfield transfer targets

Fabrizio Romano has named the midfield player who is currently top of Arsenal’s list of transfer targets.

The journalist, posting from his official X account earlier today, stated that Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz is the main man the Gunners want, though one issue is that Villa have no intention of selling the Brazilian this January.

The post also quotes Villa manager Unai Emery as saying he thinks Luiz is happy at Villa Park, so it remains to be seen how much room there is for this story to go any further.

Douglas Luiz to Arsenal?

Arsenal have had some issues in midfield this season due to the poor injury record of Thomas Partey, so there’s surely a role for someone like Luiz to come in and make a big difference.

Still, AFC fans might have to be patient with this, as their expectations may have been raised to new levels after the ambitious signing of Declan Rice over the summer, which is not the kind of deal even the biggest clubs can afford to do all the time.

