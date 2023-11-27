Real Madrid got a bargain with the transfer of Jude Bellingham over the summer as his value had surely shot up even further since his big move from Borussia Dortmund.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano as he spoke to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column today, with the journalist heaping praise onto the England international for the superb impact he’s had since moving to the Bernabeu.

Bellingham scored again for Real Madrid last night, making it 14 goals in just 15 games since he joined Los Blancos, and it’s clear he’s going to go down as one of the signings of the whole summer in Europe.

Romano has always made it clear that he’s a big fan of Bellingham, so he won’t be too surprised by how the former Birmingham City youngster is getting on, as he felt this deal was always going to represent good value for money.

Discussing Bellingham in today’s column, Romano said: “Another great performance this weekend from Jude Bellingham, who looked like a bargain since day one in my opinion. Real Madrid got a fantastic deal by signing Bellingham and it was not too expensive compared to many other deals around.

“For sure his market value is now way higher, though I can’t mention the exact price as it’s not my job and also Real Madrid have not even a price in mind; he’s a key piece for present and future.”