Leeds United could be set for a major exodus when the transfer window reopens in January.

According to reports, as many as five players could be on their way out of the club in January.

Players like Joe Gelhardt have struggled for game time at Leeds United this season and the 21-year-old needs to play more often in order to fulfil his potential. A loan move in January could be ideal for the youngster.

Meanwhile, the likes of Charlie Cresswell will want more first-team action and a loan move could be ideal for him. He impressed at Millwall during his loan spell last season and he will hope for more opportunities during the second half of the season.

The likes of Mateo Joseph and Leo Hjelde will need regular run-outs in order to continue their development and it remains to be seen whether Leeds can find suitable destinations for them during the second half of the season.

Meanwhile, Norwegian goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson is currently the third-choice goalkeeper at the club and the Whites must look the loan him out so that he can get some much-needed first-team action this season.