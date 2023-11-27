Leeds fans skeptical 25-year-old will ever play for the club again

Leeds United are putting together a campaign that could see them return to the Premier League at the first time of asking and fans of the club might not want one of their players with them next season if they do seal promotion.

Maximilian Wober joined the Whites in January to help the club stay in the Premier League, signing on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Red Bull Salzburg. However, when the Yorkshire club got relegated to the Championship, the defender was more than happy to jump ship and joined Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach on loan for the season.

The Austrian star recently spoke about Leeds and his comments hint that he would play for them if they returned to England’s top flight.

“Regardless of whether it was a bit of Spanish from Sevilla or the fact that I explored the south of Spain. I played incredible games there, just like in England. I don’t want to miss any of my stations. Leeds are doing very well. They play really cool football, it’s fun to watch. If they keep going like this, everything looks like they’ll be promoted. Then the whole thing isn’t really in my hands.”

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Dean Jones has said that the 25-year-old will need to win back Leeds fans following the manner of his exit over the summer.

Jones said: “I think Max Wober has to win those fans over if he’s going to actually work his way back into the setup. He’s right, it has been fun, Leeds are having fun again. On the pitch, they’re starting to turn a corner. They’re starting to think actually, they can get back to the Premier League. But in order to get there, they only want people that are really determined to be part of the project. And I think some people still be sceptical about Wober, but it’s up to him.”