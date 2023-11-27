Liverpool given huge injury worry as vital player could miss upcoming Man United & Arsenal clashes

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson could reportedly have a hamstring injury, which would have the potential to keep him out of action for the rest of the year.

The Brazilian shot-stopper clearly looked in discomfort towards the end of the Manchester City game, and the Evening Standard report that it looked like his hamstring was the source of the problem, which might mean he doesn’t play again until 2024.

That’s a pessimistic outcome, and it could be that he’ll only be out for a few weeks, but if he doesn’t play again this year, he’ll miss the busy winter period, including big games against both Manchester United and Arsenal just before Christmas.

Needless to say, that would be hugely damaging for Liverpool’s hopes in those games, as Alisson has long been one of their most important players.

The 31-year-old has been in superb form this season and is always someone capable of deciding a game with his quality between the sticks.

Liverpool currently look like outsiders in the title race, and if they have key players out for big games like this they’re surely going to struggle to keep up with Manchester City and Arsenal over the course of the campaign.