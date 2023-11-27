Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has been criticised by pundit Garth Crooks after his antics in the 1-1 draw against Manchester City at the weekend.

The Uruguay international didn’t have much of a positive impact on the team in their close game away to Man City, with the main thing of note happening after the end of the game when he tried to square up to City boss Pep Guardiola.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp did well to quickly stop Nunez getting himself into trouble, but Crooks was far from impressed with how the former Benfica man conducted himself, and told him he should focus more on working on improving his finishing.

“This was a good performance by Liverpool at Manchester City, although Darwin Nunez tried his best to spoil it,” Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column.

“Nunez should really spend his time concentrating on why he’s not scoring more goals instead of picking fights and venting his frustrations with the opposition manager.”

Nunez has blown hot and cold since joining LFC last year, producing some fine moments but also proving a bit erratic in front of goal and inconsistent with his performances.

There’s no doubt there’s a talented player in there somewhere, but Nunez would do well to calm down a bit and let his football do the talking, with there certainly being room for him to improve what he can contribute on the pitch for the Reds.