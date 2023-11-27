Exclusive: Liverpool star likely to be targeted for Saudi transfer again, says expert

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah was a transfer target for Saudi Pro League clubs during the summer, and it looks like they’ll try again for the Egypt international at some point in 2024.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via the Debrief Podcast, which will be out in full later today, Fabrizio Romano explained that the expectation is that Saudi clubs will try again for Salah as one of their priorities in the near future.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that Liverpool will let such an important player go, but it seems clear that this story is not going to go away for the Reds, as much as they may want it to.

Liverpool signed Salah from Roma back in 2017 and he’s established himself as a club legend, so it might also be that the Merseyside giants are now happy to grant him the chance to depart for big money after giving them his peak years.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool
More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool given huge injury worry as vital player could miss upcoming Man United & Arsenal clashes
Pep Guardiola on when he expects Man City star to return from lengthy injury lay-off
Fabrizio Romano names the player on top of Arsenal’s list of midfield transfer targets

Romano also played down the prospect of someone like Napoli striker Victor Osimhen moving to Saudi Arabia, as his priority remains staying in Europe.

Make sure you tune in later as Romano also spoke about whether or not we could see other big names like Kevin De Bruyne or Luka Modric becoming the latest big-name Saudi signings.

More Stories Fabrizio Romano Mohamed Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.