Exclusive: Liverpool star likely to be targeted for Saudi transfer again, says expert

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah was a transfer target for Saudi Pro League clubs during the summer, and it looks like they’ll try again for the Egypt international at some point in 2024.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via the Debrief Podcast, which will be out in full later today, Fabrizio Romano explained that the expectation is that Saudi clubs will try again for Salah as one of their priorities in the near future.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that Liverpool will let such an important player go, but it seems clear that this story is not going to go away for the Reds, as much as they may want it to.

Liverpool signed Salah from Roma back in 2017 and he’s established himself as a club legend, so it might also be that the Merseyside giants are now happy to grant him the chance to depart for big money after giving them his peak years.

Romano also played down the prospect of someone like Napoli striker Victor Osimhen moving to Saudi Arabia, as his priority remains staying in Europe.

Make sure you tune in later as Romano also spoke about whether or not we could see other big names like Kevin De Bruyne or Luka Modric becoming the latest big-name Saudi signings.