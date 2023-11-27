Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is reportedly a transfer target for Barcelona this January as they look for a short-term signing to fill the void left by the injured Gavi.

According to Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, Alcantara could be available on the cheap, with Liverpool asking for as little as €5-7million to let the experienced midfielder go.

Thiago is no longer playing regularly for Liverpool, though one imagines he could be ideal to do a job for Barca while Gavi is out.

The 32-year-old started his career at Barcelona, rising up through their youth system before making 101 appearances for their first-team, though he was not often an automatic starter.

This led to Alcantara joining Bayern Munich, and it’s there he really spent his peak years, though he’s also had some good moments in a Liverpool shirt.

LFC fans may have mixed feelings about letting Thiago go, but this move probably just about makes sense for all parties involved, as he could play more for Barcelona than he is likely to at Anfield any time soon.