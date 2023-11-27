Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals Alejandro Garnacho’s hard work behind the scenes that led to Man Utd screamer

Fabrizio Romano has heaped praise onto Alejandro Garnacho after the Manchester United youngster scored an absolute screamer for the club in their 3-0 win over Everton yesterday.

The 19-year-old winger enjoyed a memorable moment for Man Utd as he opened the scoring in some style at Goodison Park, producing a stunning bicycle kick that will surely be remembered as being up there with classics by Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Gareth Bale.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano said it was one of the best bicycle kick goals he’d ever seen, but added that he wasn’t surprised to see Garnacho pull it off as he’s been putting in hard work behind the scenes to improve every aspect of his game.

Garnacho is clearly an exciting talent, and although he’s not always been the most consistent performer, he’s still young and looks to be improving all the time, with this goal bound to give him a great deal of confidence.

Romano was certainly impressed, saying: “It’s one of the best bicycle kicks I’ve seen in my life. It’s a fantastic goal, and I’m not surprised because I’m told Garnacho is working hard to improve on every aspect of the game so credit to him.”

He added: “It’s absolutely at the level of famous bicycle kick goals by Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Gareth Bale – a wonderful strike that I think will be remembered for a long time.”