Manchester United to meet La Liga club in April for key transfer discussion

Manchester United will reportedly discuss Mason Greenwood’s future with his loan club Getafe in April.

The 22-year-old fell out of the first-team picture at Man Utd due to previous charges of sexual assault, which led to an internal investigation by the club earlier this year before they ultimately decided to let him leave on loan.

Greenwood has denied the charges, which have also been dropped, and he now seems to be rebuilding his career well in Spain, with Getafe now set to meet with United to discuss the next step, according to The Athletic.

It remains to be seen what the clubs will decide, but it seems likely that Greenwood won’t have a long-term future at Old Trafford.

Greenwood came up through the United academy and there’ll surely be many fans hoping this talented player can get another chance, but it’s hard to imagine the Red Devils will risk it after the seriousness of the allegations he’s faced.

It will be interesting to see if the former England international can continue to revive his career in Spain.