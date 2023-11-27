Pep Guardiola on when he expects Man City star to return from lengthy injury lay-off

Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has explained the latest on Kevin De Bruyne’s injury situation, with the player having also spoken out about his current fitness.

The Belgium international has missed almost the entire season so far and is not someone Guardiola will want to be without for too much longer, though the Spanish tactician has suggested the former Chelsea man is no longer at the age when it’s simple and straightforward to recover and get playing again quickly.

See below as Fabrizio Romano quotes Guardiola on X as saying he agrees with De Bruyne’s own analysis, which is that he should probably be back in action by some point in January…

More Stories / Latest News
Fabrizio Romano names the player on top of Arsenal’s list of midfield transfer targets
West Ham could regret decision to let 20-year-old attacker leave
Five players could be on their way out of Leeds United in January

De Bruyne is a City legend and they’ve coped very well without him so far this term, though he’s someone who’ll surely be needed if they are to win an unprecedented fourth Premier League title in a row.

De Bruyne was instrumental to the club’s treble success last season, so he’ll no doubt want to get back on the pitch soon and make more memories with the club.

More Stories Kevin De Bruyne Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.