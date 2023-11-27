Manchester United linked with move for Bundesliga striker

According to Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United have been linked with a move for RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner.

Plettenberg has said Manchester United have already enquired in the German forward, however there haven’t been any negotiations yet.

Werner is said to be “not satisfied” with his current situation at Leipzig, and this could open the door to a move in January if teams come knocking.

??? News Timo Werner: He’s on the list of ManUtd for winter! ?? #MUFC has already inquired about him

?? No offer or negotiations yet

?? Real Madrid, not hot. Werner, not satisfied with his situation in Leipzig but the players tendency at this stage is to stay at least until… pic.twitter.com/FNBs7nQ2if — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 27, 2023

Werner has made 13 appearances for RB Leipzig so far this campaign in all competitions, scoring two goals, providing one assist and totalling 370 minutes of football so far.

The German is of course already familiar with the Premier League, having played for Chelsea between 2020 and 2022, winning the Champions League whilst at the club.

He made 89 appearances for the Blues, scoring 23 goals and providing 21 assists, however his most goals have come for RB Leipzig, having spent two spells with the German side, scoring 113 goals in 212 appearances.

Leipzig currently sit 5th in the Bundesliga on 23 points, having won seven, drawn two and lost three of their opening 12 games. They are one point behind fourth placed Dortmund, but sit 11 points off of top spot Bayer Leverkusen who are on 34.