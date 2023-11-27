Mauricio Pochettino makes public Chelsea’s striker plans for January

Chelsea are in the market for a new striker and Mauricio Pochettino has made public the Blues’ plans heading into the January transfer window. 

The West London club signed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal this summer but it has been clear throughout the first half of the season that the 22-year-old is not ready to lead the line in Pochettino’s team.

Christopher Nkunku is set to return to action soon for Chelsea but the club are on the lookout for a new striker in 2024 and Pochettino has been speaking about the position ahead of the January transfer window.

The Argentine coach has said via Fabrizio Romano: “It’s something we are going to analyse between the owners, the sporting director and of course the coaching staff.

“If we decide to go for some players that can improve or can add some qualities that maybe we don’t have, or maybe to keep the same squad. I think we are really open.”

Chelsea have been linked to several strikers in recent weeks, with Brentford’s Ivan Toney often mentioned in reports.

The England forward had a spectacular campaign in the Premier League last time around and will be in demand once his ban for breaching the FA’s betting rules expires in January.

It is uncertain if this is the player the Blues will end up with but as Pochettino said, the club’s hierarchy will analyse the situation and then decide who is the right man for the role at Stamford Bridge.

