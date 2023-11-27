Moyes admits he is worried about West Ham playmaker after Burnley game

West Ham were 2-1 winners over Burnley on Saturday in what turned out to be a dramatic clash but David Moyes admitted after the game that he is worried about one of his players.

The Hammers never turned up for the match at Turf Moor and were very lucky to get all three points.

A lot of players looked tired after the international break and none more so than Edson Alvarez, who had to travel all the way back from Mexico and play a match during a very short timeframe.

Moyes can’t afford to rest the 26-year-old because he doesn’t have another natural defensive midfielder at his disposal and the Irons boss admits he is worried about the player.

The West Ham manager said: “The biggest worry for me today was Eddy Álvarez, as he only got back to Heathrow at five o’clock on Thursday afternoon. He had extra-time in his game for Mexico and he also had the jet lag and anybody who has been to the American side of the Atlantic will tell you how bad the jet lag is. On another day we might have said we wouldn’t play Eddy because he was out of steam on Friday, and I said to him I was always going to take him off, but when he got booked it made the decision easy because I needed to try and protect him a little bit. The boys who go away, it’s really difficult for them to go away and be really at it in the next game.”

West Ham will likely try and get the Mexican back up during one of the transfer windows in 2024 but for now, the player can expect a high workload.