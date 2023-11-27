Nahuel Molina set to sign new deal at Atletico Madrid

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Nahuel Molina is set to sign a new long term deal at Atletico Madrid until June 2028.

Romano also mentioned this new contract will include a release clause, worth around €70m. The Argentine will be a key part of Atletico’s project in both the present and future according to Romano.

Molina only signed from Udinese in 2022, and his current contract is still valid until June 2027, according to Transfermarkt.

???? EXCL: Nahuel Molina, set to sign new long term deal at Atlético Madrid valid until June 2028. ?? Understand new contract will also include release clause worth €70m. Molina, key part of Atléti project for present and future. pic.twitter.com/U9wXYgRRPr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 27, 2023

Molina has made 14 appearances in all competitions for Atletico this campaign, scoring two goals, providing three assists and totalling 1,041 minutes of football so far.

Diego Simeone has used Molina in both a right back, and right midfield position this season, showing his versatility for the team.

Atletico Madrid currently sit 3rd in La Liga on 31 points, having won 10, drawn one and lost two of their opening 13 games.

They sit four points behind 2nd placed Girona, and 1st placed Real Madrid who both have 35 points. However both of those sides have played 14 games, therefore if Atletico win their game in hand they will only be one point off of top spot.