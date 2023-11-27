Pep Guardiola admits he is thankful Man City signed him defender

Pep Guardiola has a squad full of World-Class stars but the Man City boss is grateful the club’s hierarchy brought him one of his defenders.

The Premier League champions struck a bargain deal last summer with Borussia Dortmund as they brought Manuel Akanji to England for just £15m.

The centre-back was sensational for the Manchester club during the previous campaign and that has continued into the current season.

Guardiola admitted at his press conference today that he is thankful to the club for bringing him the player and was full of praise for his talent.

“What a signing Man City has done… wow,” the City boss said via Fabrizio Romano.

“He can play full-back, central defender, holding midfield. When he arrives in the final third, he has the ability to make passes, he’s fast, and he’s strong.

“What a player Txiki Begiristain has brought me here.”

?? Guardiola on Manuel Akanji: “What a signing Man City has done… wow”. “He can play full-back, central defender, holding midfield. When he arrives in final third, he has ability to make passes, he’s fast, he’s strong”. “What a player Txiki Begiristain has brought me here”. pic.twitter.com/hi3bYWfv5G — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 27, 2023

Akanji has been one of Man City’s best signings in recent years given the talent they got for just £15m. Players with his versatility are highly sought after in the modern game and that is an ability Guardiola has fully utilised.

The 28-year-old has made himself a key player for Man City since arriving and the Switzerland international has shown no signs of slowing down.