Premier League team of the week: Arsenal & Liverpool stars join Man Utd goal hero Alejandro Garnacho

The latest Premier League team of the week from Garth Crooks is in, and of course there’s a place for Alejandro Garnacho after his stunning bicycle kick goal for Manchester United in their 3-0 win away to Everton.

The young Argentine stole the show and arguably stole the whole weekend with his memorable strike, which has been compared to classic goals by legends such as Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale.

Still, Crooks also found room for some classy performers from the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle and Crystal Palace in this week’s team for BBC Sport, with a full picture of the team below…

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Erling Haaland were certainly stand-out performers in the big game of the weekend between Man City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium, while Declan Rice put in another solid display to help Arsenal to a hard-fought 1-0 win away to Brentford.

All in all, it’s a strong line up, even if Crooks’ formations continue to be a little baffling, with two very attack-minded players in Anthony Gordon and Michael Olise lining up as wing-backs here.