Reliable Liverpool journalist says reports about Trent Alexander-Arnold are “wrong”

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold will not face punishment from the FA for his shushing celebration towards Man City fans after scoring during Saturday’s 1-1 draw.

The Reds vice-captain scored his side’s equalising goal 10 minutes from time at the Etihad to earn the Merseyside outfit a big point as they try to challenge the Premier League champions for the title this season.

Reports on Monday claimed that Alexander-Arnold could be punished by the Football Association after he admitted to breaking the rules at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

FA rules state that players are supposed to be cautioned for trying to rile up opposition fans and the right-back admitted to doing so after the match by stating: “It’s always good to celebrate in front of away fans. Seeing all of the faces is really funny.”

However, one of the more reliable Liverpool journalists, James Pearce, has reported that the 25-year-old will face no action for his behaviour and that the reports of a punishment are “wrong”.

This is good news for Liverpool as the right-back is key to Jurgen Klopp’s team and the German coach needs him to implement his system.

The FA may have also taken into consideration the unnecessary chants Man City fans sang throughout the game and that Alexander-Arnold’s response was not that provoking.