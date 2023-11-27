Ronaldo starts as Al Nassr take on Persepolis

Cristiano Ronaldo starts his 18th game for Al Nassr this season, as they take on Persepolis in the AFC Champions League.

In his 18 starts for Al Nassr this campaign, Ronaldo has scored 18 goals and provided nine assists, totalling 1,646 minutes of football so far.

In the AFC Champions League, Ronaldo has scored three goals in three appearances, also providing one assist, as Al Nassr sit top of Group E on 12 points, winning four out of their four games.

Ronaldo is joined in attack by Sadio Mane, whilst other big name players are in the side such as Aymeric Laporte and Marcelo Brozovic.

Mane has also been banging the goals in for Al Nassr this season, scoring nine goals in 19 appearances, providing three assists and totalling 1,689 minutes of football so far.

Laporte and Brozovic are also key players for the Saudi side, with the pair making 31 appearances between them, and totalling over 2500 minutes of football between them.