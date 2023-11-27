Ronaldo wins penalty, but tells referee to overturn the decision in shock situation

Al Nassr
Posted by

Cristiano Ronaldo won a penalty against Persepolis in the AFC Champions League, before shockingly telling the referee to overturn the decision.

This game looks to have had everything but goals, with a red card for Al Nassr, and a penalty decision overturned by request.

Whilst this result wont have any bearing on their position in their group, the sportsmanship from Ronaldo to tell the referee he made the wrong decision, even though it benefited him will be praised.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Iwobi gives Fulham early lead at Craven Cottage
Newcastle flop now likened to Lewandowski after scoring 17 goals in 22 games
Club confident of getting Divin Mubama deal done soon

Ronaldo on his 19th start for Al Nassr this season, turned away the chance to convert a penalty and make it 19 goals in 19 games this campaign.

Instead he did what he believed was the right thing, telling the referee to overturn the decision, as the game ended a 0-0 stalemate.

Al Nassr still sit top of Group E, with 13 points after five games. Their final AFC Champions League group stage game will take place on the 5th of December, taking on Istiklol.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.