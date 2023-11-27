Rumours of Arsenal midfielder moving to European giants in January won’t go away

Juventus have consistently been linked with long-term target Thomas Partey by numerous outlets and the rumours of the Arsenal star’s exit won’t go away.

The Serie A side have been interested in the Ghana star for some time now and wanted to bring the midfielder to Turin during the summer.

The Arsenal midfielder was linked once again to the European giants following Paul Pogba’s ban for failing a drugs test and the rumours of a January exit keep on coming.

This time it is Foot Mercato reporting Juventus’ interest in Partey but the French outlet names two other Premier League players the Italian club likes: Man City’s Kalvin Phillips and Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

? Juventus are keen to sign a midfielder in January and have three Premier League players on their shortlist: ?? Thomas Partey

??????? Kalvin Phillips

?? Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Source: Foot Mercato) pic.twitter.com/VRiIu9yMew — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) November 27, 2023

All three are attainable for Juventus in January as they are not starters at their current clubs. Partey would likely be the hardest to lure away as the Ghana star was a key member of Mikel Arteta’s squad last season.

It will be interesting to see which one the Italian giants make a move for but one would guess it will be Partey, given the club’s long-term interest in the Arsenal midfielder.