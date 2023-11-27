Sky Sports pundit explains why Arsenal will not win the Premier League this season

Arsenal came very close to winning the Premier League last season and with hopes of challenging for it again during the current campaign, one Sky Sports pundit explains why that won’t happen.

The Gunners currently sit top of the table after 13 games after scoring a late goal to beat Brentford at the weekend and when analysing the match on Monday Night Football, Jamie Carragher explains why the North London club will not be champions again.

The Sky pundit points out how good Arsenal’s defence has been this season but states that their attacking problems will cost them.

“We are talking about a team that has gone from almost the second-best attack [last season], to sixth, even one of the stats has them 11th,” the former Liverpool defender said.

“If this is the Arsenal we are going to see this season, I don’t think that can win the league.”

"If this is the Arsenal we are going to see this season I don't think that can win the league" @Carra23 on whether Arsenal are better equipped for a title challenge this season ?? pic.twitter.com/QXmcUQq2aO — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 27, 2023

Mikel Arteta’s side have not been as devastating as they were during the last campaign but there have also been several reasons for this.

The Gunners have had injuries to key players such as Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus, Arteta is yet to find a position for summer signing Kai Havertz and their front three have not performed up to standard as Bukayo Saka is their top goalscorer in the league this season with just four.

These are all fixable and lucky for Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool have been dropping points consistently this season. This will buy Arteta time to fix his team’s issues and come the second part of the campaign, the Gunners may be firing on all cylinders.