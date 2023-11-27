Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq leading the race to sign Manchester United legend in January

Reports suggest that former Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard is considering signing Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea.

The legendary Premier League midfielder is currently the manager of Saudi side Al Ettifaq which he joined in the summer.

Since taking charge this summer, Gerrard has already made significant signings like Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, and Moussa Dembele.

And as per The Sun, he now has sights on the former United man. It is reported that De Gea is one of the top targets for Saudis in the January transfer window and Al Ettifaq are leading the chase to sign him.

However, the goalkeeper is asking for a huge pay rise in order to move to SPL.

De Gea, a free agent since leaving Manchester United in the summer is still without a club.

Despite a recent dip in form, the former United ‘Golden Gloves’ winner remains a top quality keeper.

He joined Manchester United in 2012 from Atletico Madrid and has made over 500 appearances for the Red Devils over a period of 12 years, keeping 190 clean sheets.

Gerrard’s interest could present De Gea with a new opportunity, one made more enticing by the attractive financial packages Saudi clubs are known to offer players.

However, whether they meet the player’s huge wage demand remains to be seen.