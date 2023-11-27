The €60m release clause of surprise La Liga star could be triggered by Man City in January

Manchester City
Posted by

It is unusual for Man City to make major additions to their squad in January. Still, the Premier League champions are reportedly eyeing a move for one of the best players in La Liga this season.

Takefusa Kubo has shone in a Real Sociedad shirt during the current campaign, helping La Real up to fifth in the Spanish standings.

The Japanese star has scored five goals and assisted a further two across 13 league matches, with his overall wing play being too devasting for most defenders to handle.

According to Todofichajes, Man City have noticed Kubo’s performances and are interested in the winger ahead of the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old has a €60m release clause in his Sociedad contract, which is a number the Manchester club can easily afford if they want to bring the player to the Etihad.

Takefusa Kubo in action for Real Sociedad
More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool star could be cleared for low-cost transfer to Barcelona this January
Arsenal reject transfer bid for 25-year-old from Premier League club
Exclusive: Arsenal facing complicated transfer pursuit, Fabrizio Romano says it reminds him of saga last year

This would be a surprise move for Pep Guardiola to make given the fact that he brought Jeremy Doku to the club during the summer.

Although the Belgian is a left winger, Man City can use Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden on the right.

If Kubo was to be signed it would certainly be a long-term transfer and Guardiola would certainly take his game to the next level over the coming seasons.

More Stories Takefusa Kubo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.