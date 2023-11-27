The €60m release clause of surprise La Liga star could be triggered by Man City in January

It is unusual for Man City to make major additions to their squad in January. Still, the Premier League champions are reportedly eyeing a move for one of the best players in La Liga this season.

Takefusa Kubo has shone in a Real Sociedad shirt during the current campaign, helping La Real up to fifth in the Spanish standings.

The Japanese star has scored five goals and assisted a further two across 13 league matches, with his overall wing play being too devasting for most defenders to handle.

According to Todofichajes, Man City have noticed Kubo’s performances and are interested in the winger ahead of the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old has a €60m release clause in his Sociedad contract, which is a number the Manchester club can easily afford if they want to bring the player to the Etihad.

This would be a surprise move for Pep Guardiola to make given the fact that he brought Jeremy Doku to the club during the summer.

Although the Belgian is a left winger, Man City can use Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden on the right.

If Kubo was to be signed it would certainly be a long-term transfer and Guardiola would certainly take his game to the next level over the coming seasons.