Tottenham have done something we haven’t seen in the Premier League since 2014 as they’ve lost three games in a row despite taking the lead in all of them.

Spurs made a superb start to the season, going unbeaten until their current run of three defeats in a row, which will now surely cast serious doubt over their ability to stay in the title race.

See below as Opta Joe post about Tottenham’s poor turnaround in form as they match an unwanted record last achieved by Leicester City nine years ago…

5 – Tottenham are only the fifth side in Premier League history to lose three consecutive games despite going 1-0 ahead in all three, and first since Leicester City in December 2014, whose third game was also against Aston Villa. Slip. pic.twitter.com/lDDUQy3UFI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 26, 2023

Tottenham fans will hope this is just a minor blip, but it’s not too encouraging to see them consistently take the lead in games and yet still end up on the losing side.

One imagines Ange Postecoglou won’t be under any serious pressure just yet, but it’s a reminder of the difficult job he inherited upon his arrival in north London over the summer.