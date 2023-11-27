Video: Cunha levels for Wolves against Fulham with cushioned header

Wolves forward Matheus Cunha has levelled things up against Fulham, making the game 1-1 after 22 minutes.

After receiving the ball on the right wing, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde managed to weave his way between multiple Fulham defenders inside the 18-yard box, before lofting a lovely ball to Cunha at the back post for an easy finish.

Cunha has scored three Premier League goals now this season, with his others coming against Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.