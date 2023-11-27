Video: Hwang converts penalty to equalise against Fulham

Fulham FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan has scored from the spot, making it 2-2 and equalising for the second time against Fulham.

Hwang smashed his penalty straight down the middle, beating Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno to equalise for Wolves.

In his 14th appearance this campaign, this is Hwang’s eighth goal of the season, seven of which have come in the Premier League, with the other coming against Ipswich in the EFL Cup.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Willian converts from the spot again to snatch three points for Fulham
Gareth Southgate making moves to ensure Man United star doesn’t swap England for Ghana
Video: Willian converts penalty to give Fulham 2-1 lead
More Stories Hee-Chan Hwang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.