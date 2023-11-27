Video: Hwang converts penalty to equalise against Fulham

Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan has scored from the spot, making it 2-2 and equalising for the second time against Fulham.

Hwang smashed his penalty straight down the middle, beating Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno to equalise for Wolves.

In his 14th appearance this campaign, this is Hwang’s eighth goal of the season, seven of which have come in the Premier League, with the other coming against Ipswich in the EFL Cup.