Video: Iwobi gives Fulham early lead at Craven Cottage

Fulham have taken an early lead against Wolves at Craven Cottage, with Alex Iwobi giving Fulham a 1-0 lead.

Fulham work the ball nicely down the left hand side, finding Antonee Robinson in a crossing position, where he perfectly picks out Iwobi for a simple finish.

This is Iwobi’s second goal for Fulham, his first in the Premier League. His other goal coming in the EFL Cup against Norwich.